A charred mattress and other debris sit on the front lawn of a house on Menzies Street on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Firefighters rescue ‘disoriented’ person from home following early-morning fire in Chilliwack

‘Fire suppression efforts were delayed due to a marijuana grow operation in the basement,’ says official

Chilliwack firefighters had to help a person out of their house, which had no working smoke alarms, following an early-morning fire in a bedroom on Tuesday.

Crews with the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to a home in the 9800-block of Menzies Street around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

When they arrived on scene, heavy smoke was venting from the home and two residents told firefighters there were two more people still inside.

“Firefighters quickly made entry to search the structure and came across a disorientated person trying to find their way out. Firefighters helped them safely exit the building while the fourth occupant had managed to exit the structure by themselves,” said assistant fire chief Andy Brown in a press release.

Crews then extinguished a mattress fire inside one of the bedrooms. They would have been able to access the fire more quickly if not for a safety hazard in the basement, Brown added.

“Fire suppression efforts were delayed due to a marijuana grow operation in the basement of the house.”

Three of the four occupants were taken to Chilliwack General Hospital to be assessed for smoke inhalation. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department want to remind the public working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home.”

Twenty firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4. No firefighters were injured.

The fire appears to be accidental and is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

