Firefighters put out artificial Christmas tree someone put in fireplace

The occupant started a fire in the wood-burning fireplace and then fell asleep

Firefighters in Calgary say fake Christmas trees should not go in the fireplace.

Crews were dispatched to a multi-family residential building on Monday afternoon when smoke and heat set off an alarm in a hallway.

They say firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a fireplace on the third floor.

RELATED: Fire department stresses safety during holiday season

It turned out the occupant started a fire in the wood-burning fireplace and then fell asleep.

All the smoke was from an attempt to burn an artificial Christmas tree in the fireplace.

Paramedics assessed one man in his 40s, but he was not taken to hospital.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.