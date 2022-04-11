Firefighters douse pair of blazes in Surrey

Surrey firefighters were at a house fire in the 12400-block of 97B Avenue Sunday night (April 10, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)Surrey firefighters were at a house fire in the 12400-block of 97B Avenue Sunday night (April 10, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)
A blaze at a vacant garage in the 10400-block of 128 Street brought Surrey firefighters out at just after 10 p.m. Saturday (April 9, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)A blaze at a vacant garage in the 10400-block of 128 Street brought Surrey firefighters out at just after 10 p.m. Saturday (April 9, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Surrey firefighters responded to a pair of blazes over the weekend – one at a home and another at a vacant building located near a greenbelt.

Sunday night (April 10), crews were dispatched to a residence in the 12400-block of 97B Avenue just after 9 p.m.

According to a witness, they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in a two-storey, split-level home.

“The fire was brought under control in under an hour and crews were able to contain it to part of the structure,” the witness told Black Press Media.

No injuries were reported.

In a blaze reported just after 10 p.m. Saturday (April 9), crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in the 10400-block of 128 Street.

The structure was close to other buildings as well as a greenbelt, however, crews were able to contain it to the original building and a few trees, according to a witness.

Both fires are under investigation.


