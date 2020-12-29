Firefighters called to Langley-Surrey border to douse burning garbage

Surrey firefighters responded to a report of a shrub fire in the 3600-block of 192nd Street around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, which turned out to be someone burning garbage. (Submitted photo) Surrey firefighters responded to a report of a shrub fire in the 3600-block of 192nd Street around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, which turned out to be someone burning garbage. (Submitted photo) Surrey firefighters responded to a report of a shrub fire in the 3600-block of 192nd Street around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, which turned out to be someone burning garbage. (Submitted photo) Surrey firefighters responded to a report of a shrub fire in the 3600-block of 192nd Street around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, which turned out to be someone burning garbage. (Submitted photo)

Firefighters were called to the Langley-Surrey border for a report of a shrub fire that turned out to be someone burning garbage, according to Mark Seter acting assistant chief of operations with City of Surrey fire service.

Surrey firefighters were called to the 3600-block of 192nd Street around 5 p.m.

Two trucks responded to the scene, where an individual was burning garbage that amounted to a 600-square-foot fire, Seter said.

The blaze was quickly doused.

It is not known if the burning was permitted.

