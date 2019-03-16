The Pitt Meadows fire seen from across the Fraser River. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press)

Firefighters battling smoky blaze in Pitt Meadows

Wooldridge Road closed to the public

Pitt Meadows firefighters are battling a countryside blaze that broke out at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire is in the 12600 block of Wooldridge Road, near PRT Hybrid Nursery and the Pitt Meadows Gun Club. The fire was in grass and brush, and a secondary fire broke out in the area. There were also pallets and styrofoam involved.

A large plume of dark smoke was visible over the city.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department was called to assist.

Wooldridge Road has been closed to traffic.

More details as they become available.

