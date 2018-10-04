Firefighters tackled a four-alarm blaze at an apartment in Vancouver’s west end on Thursday. (Vancouver Fire/Twitter)

Firefighter hurt as crews battle blaze at Vancouver apartment

The four-alarm fire near Thurlow and Nelson streets has damaged several suites

A firefighter is being treated for undisclosed injuries as crews battle a fire at an apartment building in Vancouver’s west end.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service says the four-alarm fire is “stubborn” and being fought under “challenging conditions.”

The department says the firefighter is being treated by paramedics.

Photographs released by the department on its Twitter account show firefighters at a five-storey brick building with smoke coming from the roof.

One of the photos shows two ladders from fire trucks extended onto the roof of the building.

READ MORE: Firefighter dies battling wildfire in Alberta

The fire department says several suites in the building have been badly damaged.

Roads have been blocked off in the area of the fire on the edge of the downtown core at Thurlow and Nelson streets.

The Canadian Press

