Firearms, drugs among items seized by police from Whalley condo

Investigation began after report of vehicle robbery with use of firearm, RCMP say

Multiple firearms were among items seized by Surrey RCMP from a Whalley condo this week. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Multiple firearms were among items seized by Surrey RCMP from a Whalley condo this week. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Multiple firearms, along with drugs and body armour, have been seized by police from a condo in Whalley, Surrey RCMP announced Friday morning.

The investigation began Feb. 20 when police received a report of a vehicle robbery with the use of a firearm. Further investigation led to the identification of a suspect, who was arrested at his residence the following day, a news release said.

A search warrant for the residence, located in the 9700-block of 140 Street, was executed on Feb. 22. During the search, officers seized a number of items, including two 12-gauge shotguns, a .17 calibre rifle, a .22 calibre carbine, five replica pistol Airsoft guns, loaded carbine and pistol magazines, hard body armour and “various amounts of firearms ammunition.”

Police also seized pre-packaged suspected cocaine, meth, heroin and crack cocaine, and a “significant quantity” of stolen identification documents were also found, the release notes.

A suspect in the investigation was released from police custody on court documents, according to Surrey RCMP. The investigation is ongoing and a report to the BC Prosecution Service is anticipated.

“A significant amount of police work has gone into this investigation,” said Surrey RCMP Insp. Kevin Beson.

“More work will now be undertaken to analyze the drugs, the firearms, and other property to determine if they are linked to any other criminal activity.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stress leave, tears and insomnia: B.C. teachers feel the strain of COVID-19
Next story
Logging halted in northern spotted owl habitat near Hope

Just Posted

Breakwater Marine on Fraser Highway in Fleetwood, before the boat dealership closed permanently. (Google.com photo)
Surrey boat dealer faces 33 charges after ‘complex’ $1.8M fraud investigation

Police probe began in June 2019

Image Surrey.ca
Surrey council resurrects, fast tracks 84th Avenue connection at Bear Creek Park

The city put the brakes on this project in 2007 because of community opposition

Brady
‘Don’t give up’: Surrey man touts RAAC clinic for opioid addiction

Fraser Health has opened a second Rapid Access to Addiction Care clinic in the region

Multiple firearms were among items seized by Surrey RCMP from a Whalley condo this week. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Firearms, drugs among items seized by police from Whalley condo

Investigation began after report of vehicle robbery with use of firearm, RCMP say

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) has arrested a man who was on the run for nearly a decade. (File photo)
9-year search for international drug trafficking suspect ends with arrest at YVR

Khamla Wong, charged in 2012, taken into custody Feb. 24 by BC-CFSEU

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

Site C will go ahead, one year later and $5.3 billion more, the NDP announced Feb 26. (BC Hydro image)
B.C. NDP announces Site C will be go ahead with new $16B budget

Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work

The last three wild northern spotted owls live near the Spuzzum Watershed outside of Hope. The province recently ordered a halt to logging for at least a year to give the owls a chance to survive. (Photo/Jared Hobbs)
Logging halted in northern spotted owl habitat near Hope

Halt will last at least a year, gives time to formulate survival plan for Northern Spotted Owl

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Several BC Ferries sailings are cancelled Friday morning due to adverse weather. (Black Press Media File)
Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry sailing cancelled due to high winds, sea state

Adverse weather causes cancellations across several BC Ferries routes

The BC Prosecution Service announced last year that it was appointing lawyer Marilyn Sandford as a special prosecutor to review the case, following media inquiries about disclosure issues linked to a pathologist involved in the matter. (Black Press Media files)
Possible miscarriage of justice in B.C. woman’s conviction in toddler drowning: prosecutor

Tammy Bouvette was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge

A kid in elementary school wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Metro Creative)
Union asks why an elementary school mask rule wouldn’t work in B.C. if it does elsewhere

B.C. education minister announced expansion of mask-wearing rules in middle, high school but not elementary students

A pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
Canada approves use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

The country joins more than a dozen others in giving the shot the green light

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Most Read