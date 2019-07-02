Fire rips through Surrey townhouse

Crews battle a blaze at a townhouse complex in the 15500-block of 89th Avenue on July 1. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey fire crews had their hands full battling a blaze at a townhouse complex on Canada Day.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, July 1 in the 15500-block of 89th Avenue.

“Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from a three-storey townhouse complex,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “The incident was quickly upgraded to a second and then a third alarm as the fire spread throughout two units and through the roof. Access was difficult due to the fire’s location within the complex.”

The freelancer said two aerial ladders were set up to pour water on the fire from above.

“A command post was set up at the adjacent Northwood United Church,” he noted. “It does not appear there were any injuries.”

Surrey RCMP issued a press release later in the day, saying traffic in the area would be affected for an “undetermined time” as the fire crews continued to fight the fire.

All north and southbound traffic on 156th Street was blocked at 90th Avenue to the north and 88th Avenue to the south.

The public was told to avoid the area Monday.