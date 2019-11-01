Fire rips through Surrey apartment Halloween night

Three-alarm fire tore through building in 10600-block of 150th Street late Thursday night

Firefighters battle a blaze in Guildford, in the 10600-block of 150th Avenue, on Halloween night. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey fire crews were busy battling a fire at an apartment in Guildford Halloween night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10600-block of 150th Avenue.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the three-alarm blaze tore through a third-floor suite and damaged others.

“The fire appeared to have started on the balcony and spread into the unit as well as into the roof,” said the freelancer. “A family was able to make it outside safely.”

Around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze and the freelancer said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Several people are believed to have displaced, but that has not yet been confirmed by Surrey Fire Service.

The Now-Leader has contacted the fire department for more details.

More to come…