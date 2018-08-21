Fire in barn that housed therapy horses has been confirmed an arson

This photo shows the remains of a barn fire that occurred Aug. 10 at a property on Harris Road. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service has confirmed that a fire in a barn that housed therapy horses was deliberately set on Aug. 10.

Investigators with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) are now asking for video and additional witnesses in relation to the blaze that broke out just after midnight in the 31000 block of Harris Road.

The barn was the home of Shamrock Counselling and the non-profit Sundance Solace Society, which uses horses to help people as young as three years old with emotional and mental health.

The building, erected in 1968, was located on the property of the parents of Cristina Rennie, who runs the two services.

Her parents were asleep at the time of the fire, but neighbours woke them in time to save the horses and move them to safety. There were no injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the rebuild the barn and replace all the equipment lost in the blaze.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the APD major crime unit at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.