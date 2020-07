Blaze was at a house near 76th Avenue and 184th Street

A fire gutted a Cloverdale home near 76th Avenue and 184th Street Thursday afternoon (July 16, 2020). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A fire engulfed a Cloverdale home Thursday afternoon (July 16).

The house fire happened near 76th Avenue and 184th Street around 4:40 p.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on the scene.

The freelancer added that crews had to fight the fire from the outside due to its “intensity.”

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.

