No injuries reported in two-alarm blaze

A fire Tuesday morning in South Surrey has gutted a home in the 15200-block of 17 Avenue.

Assistant fire Chief Chris Keon said crews were alerted to the two-alarm blaze at the single-storey house just before noon July 9.

The fire “extended into the house,” Keon said.

“It appears as thought it might have started on the back deck.”

Keon said no one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 15200-block of 17A Avenue late Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 15200-block of 17A Avenue late Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)