Fire engulfs New Westminster pier

Firefighters from New West and Vancouver are battling a blaze along the Fraser River

New West resident Brent Hayden shared this picture of the pier fire taken from his home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Pier Park in New Westminster appears to be going up in flames tonight.

The waterfront park, located along the Fraser River, was ablaze, flames seen shooting high into the sky earlier Sunday night.

New Westminster firefighters, as well as a marine team from Vancouver fire department, and Vancouver Fire Rescue, are fighting the large fire.

“It looks like we will be there a while,” reported deputy fire chief Tyler Moore.

We are send one of our @VanFireRescue Fireboats to assist #NewWestminsterFire with this dock fire. It looks like we will be there for awhile! @ACSheldonYoung @ACOpsConnelly @IAFF18 @EComm911_info https://t.co/LV1GyWi4dS — Deputy Chief Tyler Moore (@DeputyTMoore) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, New West Police are also reporting road closures due to the blaze.

“Due to a large fire at Westminster Pier Park, Front Street is closed from East Columbia to Stewardson Way. There is no access to the Front Street parkade. Please avoid the area,” police advised just after 10 p.m.

Due to a large fire at Westminster Pier Park, Front Street is closed from East Columbia to Stewardson Way. There is no access to the Front Street parkade. Please avoid the area. #NewWest pic.twitter.com/UjQPuzvMxY — New West Police (@NewWestPD) September 14, 2020

New Westminster’s Brent Hayden, and Olympic swimmer, shared a few of his photos taken from his home tonight on twitter.

”Watching Pier Park get engulfed in flames from my window,” he said.

Due to a fire under the SkyTrain bridge, there is no SkyTrain service between Columbia and Scott Road stations.

Trains heading toward King George Station from Vancouver are now being diverted toward Production Way-University Station. All trains from King George Station are turning back at Scott Road Station.

Extra bus service is being set up to transport customers between Columbia and Scott Road stations.

Millennium and Canada Line service is unaffected, and is running normally.

#SkyTrain Expo Line service between Columbia Station and Scott Rd Station suspended due to fire. Expo Line is running between Waterfront and Production Way Station. Millenium Line and Canada Line not affected.Updates to follow. — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) September 14, 2020

Riders seeking alternative routes to SkyTrain are encouraged to consult TransLink’s Trip Planner, and select “Don’t Use SkyTrain” under advanced search settings, or contact our customer information desk (604-953-3333) for trip planning advice.

• Stay tuned for updates as they come available

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

fireWater