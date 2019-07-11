Fire destroys home on multi-million dollar Langley property

The $17 million lot is one of Langley’s most expensive according to BC Assessment

A fire destroyed one of three homes on one of the most expensive properties in Langley on Wednesday, local firefighters say.

The fire broke out at 8:30 a.m. in a home in the 19600 block of Zero Avenue, west of the High Point housing development, said deputy Langley Township fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

The three people in the home, Hong Kong residents who use the lot as a vacation property, heard a loud pop or explosion downstairs while cooking breakfast, and discovered a fire in the 4,000 square foot house, Ferguson said.

All of them escaped unharmed.

The 40-acre spread has multiple civic addresses, two houses, and a modular home, and because of address confusion, the Surrey Fire Department was called to respond initially.

Surrey firefighters arrived and suppressed the fire, but the house was destroyed.

By the time the fire was out, firefighters had realized they were just over the municipal border in Langley, and Township firefighters arrived to finish suppressing hot spots and start the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but there is no evidence it was suspicious in origin, Ferguson said.

The site where the fire took place has been one of Langley’s most highly valued properties for several years, according to BC Assessment.

It was assessed last year at $17.3 million, with the majority of that value, $16.2 million, in the land itself.

