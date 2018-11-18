Fire destroys home in Surrey

Crews called at 3 a.m. Sunday for a residential house fire on the 12000-block of 100 Avenue

Firefighters spent five hours Sunday morning battling a “fully involved” house fire in Surrey.

Surrey Fire Service acting assistant chief Greg McRobbie told Peace Arch News Sunday that crews were called to 12054 100 Ave. at 3:09 a.m. for a residential structure fire.

“The fire was fully involved when they arrived, flames were coming out of all windows in the front of the house,” McRobbie said.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

SEE ALSO: Surrey blazes prompt fire prevention reminder

“The crews started with a defensive attack and then moved to an offensive attack once they contained the flames,” McRobbie said.

The source of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters had the flames extinguished and returned back to the fire hall by approximately 8 a.m.

Previous story
New detox centre opens in South Surrey

Just Posted

New detox centre opens in South Surrey

WhiteRock EHN opened in response to opioid crisis

VIDEO: Surrey hair salon joins sustainability initiative

Hair can be used to create boom to clean up oil spills: Green Circle Salons

Surrey’s Come Share Society collecting clothing for seniors

Coats, socks and sweaters can be dropped off at the Oceana PARC presentation centre

White Rock breaks temperature record

B.C. city was the hottest in all of Canada

After nearly 100 years in the field, Cloverdale farm recognized for agricultural leadership

Surrey Board of Trade awards Heppell’s Potato Corp with leadership award

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Vancouver Police look for man in connection to ‘sexually motivated’ assault

Woman says man followed her into an apartment building

NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline

The pipeline burst outside of Prince George on Oct. 9, now operating at 85 per cent

B.C. VIEWS: Setting speed limits in a post-fact environment

Media prefer ‘speed kills’ narrative, even when it fails to appear

Controversy erupts over Japanese flag in B.C. classroom

Online petition demanding removal has collected more than 5,700 signatures

Police search for federal parolee who didn’t return to Vancouver halfway house

Anyone who sees Tyler Gagnon should call 911

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post who was slain Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

CUPW requests mediator as deadline for Canada Post offer expires without deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in Saturday night with a last-minute plea to the two sides

Most Read