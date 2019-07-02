Fire destroys abandoned South Surrey house

An early-morning fire has destroyed an abandoned house in South Surrey.

Assistant fire Chief Chris Keon said firefighters were alerted to the blaze, located on a rural lot in the 3600-block of 176 Street, at just after 1 a.m. Tuesday (July 2).

“When the crews arrived, it was a fully involved house fire on the east side of 176,” Keon told Peace Arch News.

“The house was a total loss.”

Keon said no one was in the house at the time, and that the homeowner has been located.

The fire is not believed suspicious, he said, however, “it will be investigated.”

Crews left the scene at 6:30 a.m., Keon said.