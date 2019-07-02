(File photo)

Fire destroys abandoned South Surrey house

No injuries in early-morning fire

An early-morning fire has destroyed an abandoned house in South Surrey.

Assistant fire Chief Chris Keon said firefighters were alerted to the blaze, located on a rural lot in the 3600-block of 176 Street, at just after 1 a.m. Tuesday (July 2).

“When the crews arrived, it was a fully involved house fire on the east side of 176,” Keon told Peace Arch News.

“The house was a total loss.”

Keon said no one was in the house at the time, and that the homeowner has been located.

The fire is not believed suspicious, he said, however, “it will be investigated.”

Crews left the scene at 6:30 a.m., Keon said.

Previous story
Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Just Posted

Fire rips through Surrey townhouse

Black Press freelancer said the fire impacted two units

Fire destroys abandoned South Surrey house

No injuries in early-morning fire

PHOTOS: Cloverdale celebrates Canada Day in a big way

Festivities at Cloverdale Fairgrounds expected to be the biggest party in Western Canada

PHOTOS: Canada Day celebrated in White Rock

Thousands of people visit the beach for annual Canaday Day by the Bay event

VIDEO: Venue switch a hit for 20th annual Surrey Pride

Event included drag performances and cultural, literary expo

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews will be on scene of two serious crashes in Langley Monday for several hours

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Most Read