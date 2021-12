Property is next to École Panorama Ridge

A fire damaged a vacant building along 64 Avenue, just east of 132 Street Monday (Dec. 20). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A fire damaged a vacant Surrey building Monday night (Dec. 20).

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, it “appears a vacant building under restoration/reno on a property beside Panorama Ridge Secondary School” caught fire around 11 p.m.

He added one building on the property was “destroyed,” but crews were able to limit the damage to the main building.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

