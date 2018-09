No one reportedly home at time of blaze

Emergency crews battled a house fire in Surrey Saturday evening.

Heavy black smoke poured out of the house, located on the 7600-block of 149A St., at approximately 9 p.m.

No one was reportedly home except the family dog, who made it out safely.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Surrey firefighters respond to a house fire Saturday evening. (Shane MacKichan photo)