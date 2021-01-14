Surrey Fire Service on scene at a fire in the 9900-block of 121st Street Thursday morning (Jan. 14, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Fire damages Surrey home

House is in the 9900-block of 121st Street

A fire has damaged a Whalley home Thursday morning (Jan. 14).

The fire at the home, in the 9900-block of 121st Street, happened just after 7:30 a.m., according to Steve Serbic, assistant chief of operations with the Surrey Fire Service.

“The back corner bedroom was fully involved when the first crews showed up, so they knocked it down from the outside and they sent in an attack crew through the front door. They made their way up the stairs and they knocked it down.”

There is “extensive damage” to one bedroom, but Serbic said the rest of the home is “fine.”

“There’s some smoke damage, but the majority of the home is in good condition.”

He added the fire did move into the attic, but crews also managed to put it out there.

Serbic said the residents were outside when crews arrived.

“They were in the home and the fire started in the bedroom. They’re still investigating,” he noted. “They heard their smoke alarm and (the residents) went to investigate and they saw the room was on fire.

“They were alerted by their smoke alarms, and they left the house right away.”

Serbic said it was a “good outcome.”

“It’s exactly the way it’s supposed to work. The crews got there really quick and were able to contain it to that one bedroom of the home and then into the attic a bit.”

He said there were 22 personnel on scene, with nine trucks.

Serbic added there were no injuries.


Most Read