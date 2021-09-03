Fire damages North Surrey home

Surrey Fire Service was called to a North Surrey house near Salal Place and 97 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) after a house was damaged by a fire from a ruptured gas line. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A fire damaged a North Surrey house Thursday night (Sept. 2).

Crews were called to the house near Salal Place and 97 Avenue around 8 p.m. in response to a ruptured gas line, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

He noted firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly, “but the gas continued to blow, and they had to keep water being sprayed on the home ‘til Fortis Gas crews were able to shut (the) gas off and repair damage which took several hours.”

He added homes in the immediate area were evacuated by police due to proximity to the gas leak.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

