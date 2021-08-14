VIDEO: Fire damages mobile homes, RV in Surrey

It happened in the 12600-block of 112A Avenue

Surrey Fire Service worked to put out a fire that damaged two mobile homes and an RV Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) in the 12600-block of 112A Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service worked to put out a fire Saturday morning (Aug. 14) that damaged two mobile homes and an RV in Whalley.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said crews were called to the 12600-block of 112A Avenue around 7 a.m.

He said an RV fire spread to two adjacent mobile homes, causing significant damage.

A man and woman were reportedly in the RV at the time of the fire and one person was transported to hospital with burns to their body.

More to come.



firefirefighters