It happened in the 8000-block of 138A Street

Surrey Fire Service responds to a fire in the 8000-block of 138A Street Wednesday morning (Nov. 27). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service responded to a house fire in the 8000-block of 138A Street Wednesday morning (Nov. 27).

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the fire started in the garage and spread to the rest of the house, adding the fire was knocked down “fairly quickly.”

The freelancer said fire investigators, as well as RCMP are now investigating the cause of the fire. The house is now behind police tape.

The Now-Leader has called Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.