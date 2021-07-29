Fire crews on scene at 192 Street and 32 Avenue in South Surrey

Fire erupts at a construction site on 32 Avenue near 192 Street Thursday (July 29) morning. Initial indications are that work crews struck a gas main. (Mike Ervin Facebook photo)

Surrey fire crews are on the scene in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood, after construction crews reportedly hit a gas main this morning.

According to a Facebook post by Mike Ervin, the incident is unfolding at 192 Street and 32 Avenue. A photo shows massive flames shooting up near the intersection.

A dispatcher at Surrey Fire Service confirmed just before 10 a.m. that “it’s an active incident.” She would not disclose further information.

More to come…

