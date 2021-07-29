Fire erupts at a construction site on 32 Avenue near 192 Street Thursday (July 29) morning. Initial indications are that work crews struck a gas main. (Mike Ervin Facebook photo)

Fire erupts at a construction site on 32 Avenue near 192 Street Thursday (July 29) morning. Initial indications are that work crews struck a gas main. (Mike Ervin Facebook photo)

Fire crews on scene at 192 Street and 32 Avenue in South Surrey

Gas main reportedly hit

Surrey fire crews are on the scene in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood, after construction crews reportedly hit a gas main this morning.

According to a Facebook post by Mike Ervin, the incident is unfolding at 192 Street and 32 Avenue. A photo shows massive flames shooting up near the intersection.

A dispatcher at Surrey Fire Service confirmed just before 10 a.m. that “it’s an active incident.” She would not disclose further information.

More to come…


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

ConstructionfireSurrey

Previous story
Canada’s Indigenous Services minister helps celebrate clean drinking water at SFN
Next story
Large overnight Chilliwack apartment fire; units evacuated

Just Posted

Fire erupts at a construction site on 32 Avenue near 192 Street Thursday (July 29) morning. Initial indications are that work crews struck a gas main. (Mike Ervin Facebook photo)
Fire crews on scene at 192 Street and 32 Avenue in South Surrey

Indigenous Services minister Marc Miller meets the youngest Semiahmoo First Nation member, one-month-old Arya Kampen (with parents Daniel Kampen and Samantha Wells) at a Semiahmoo Park celebration to mark the removal of the nation’s boil water advisory, after 16 years. (Alex Browne photo)
Canada’s Indigenous Services minister helps celebrate clean drinking water at SFN

Christine Connon and Dave Wright will be the first couple to wed at White Rock Seniors Village, in a ceremony July 31. (Contributed photo)
White Rock seniors find love amid pandemic – ‘and I didn’t even know her name’

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Locke wants Surrey policing costs recorded ‘line-by-line’ in 2022 city budget