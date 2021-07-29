Fire crews on scene at 192 Street and 32 Avenue in South Surrey

Surrey fire crews are on the scene in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood, after construction crews reportedly hit a gas main this morning.
According to a Facebook post by Mike Ervin, the incident is unfolding at 192 Street and 32 Avenue. A photo shows massive flames shooting up near the intersection.
A dispatcher at Surrey Fire Service confirmed just before 10 a.m. that “it’s an active incident.” She would not disclose further information.
More to come…
