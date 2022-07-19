(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

Fire crews fight winds as Lytton area blaze expands north

Mountainous terrain is making it difficult for ground crews

The Nohomin Creek wildfire west of Lytton continues to sit at 2,058 hectares as of Tuesday morning (July 19).

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said that the growth occurred upslope on the west flank.

Winds became a factor on Monday afternoon as they reached up to 60 km/h, however, the containment lines built by crews on the north, south, and east were able to hold up against the wind.

BCWS said the most active portion yesterday was in the southwest flank. Helicopters attacked the area while crews looked to see what equipment is safe for the region. The terrain in the area is steep and hard to operate in, unlike the rest of the fire.

Crews also laid down hose and established a sprinkler system after the Stein Valley yesterday and will continue to do so today. Structure protection is still ongoing. This fire is still deemed out of control.

With warmer and drier weather forecasted as the week goes on, fire behaviour is expected to increase.

READ MORE: Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

READ MORE: Salvation Army in Westbank receives generous donation from local businesses

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsKelownaLytton

Previous story
Trudeau tours B.C. cherry farm, where weather events have affected crop
Next story
Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Fury celebrate after winning the U11 Supermite provincial championship on Canada Day Weekend. Back row: assistant coach Jeff Koruz, head coach Shannon Maion, assistant coach Ryan Allard. Players standing: Avery Sorenson, Natalie Maion, Jordan Braeder, Holly Hunter, Mackenzie Schierbeck, Brianne Allard, Taylor Laven, Keira Domonkos, Lynden Savage, Sadie Beukers, Charlotte Hay. Players kneeling: Ensley Lappin, Ella Koruz. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale Fury capture U11 Supermite softball provincial title

People attend Cloverdale Market Days May 28, 2022. Market Days returns this Saturday, July 23, for the third of five dates this year. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Market Days returns this Saturday in Cloverdale

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey 10-year-old shoots a sizzling 67 to win MJT tournament title at Guildford Golf Club

The Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society has donated $600,000 to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation towards the purchase of critical equipment needs at Delta Hospital. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation/submitted photo)
Auxiliary donates $600K for priority equipment at Delta Hospital