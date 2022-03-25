Fire closes upper floor of north Surrey Walmart

Surrey RCMP say it’s investigating after a fire at the Whalley Walmart Wednesday (March 23).

Around 7:30 p.m., police received a report of “a man lighting something on fire” inside the Walmart at Central City Mall, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said “the fire was small and quickly extinguished by staff.”

She added the suspect “fled the area immediately after lighting the item on fire,” and the investigation is ongoing.

Greg McRobbie, Surrey Fire Service assistant chief operations, said the department received a call for a post-fire inspection and two trucks were dispatched to investigate.

Meantime a statement from Walmart Canada says that “the safety of our associates and customers is a top priority.”

The statement adds the upper floor of the store is currently closed “as we carry out the necessary clean-up and repairs resulting from the arson. Many items will likely need to be destroyed due to the damage.”

There is no timeline yet as to when the upper floor will reopen.



