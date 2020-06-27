Surrey Fire Service on scene of a fire in the 12200-block of 96th Avenue Saturday morning. (Submitted photo: Steve Serbic)

Fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to two-storey home in Surrey

No injuries reported: Surrey Fire Service

There is “extensive” damage to the second floor of a Whalley home after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

Steve Serbic, assistant chief of operations with Surrey Fire Service, said the call came in around 11:20 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 12200-block of 96th Avenue.

Serbic said there were five people in the house, but they all got out.

He added there were no injuries reported.

There were 21 firefighters on scene, with six trucks, Serbic said.

READ ALSO: 'They lost everything': Fundraiser for Surrey family of seven after fire destroys house, June 24, 2020


Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

