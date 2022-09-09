A fire has broken out on Keefer Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown after a series of explosions (Mark Atomos Pilon/Twitter)

A fire has broken out on Keefer Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown after a series of explosions (Mark Atomos Pilon/Twitter)

Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown after explosions

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Keefer Street

A fire has broken out in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood after several explosions were reported near Keefer Street.

In a statement posted to social media, Vancouver Police said Vancouver Fire Rescue is on scene battling the blaze.

Traffic is affected throughout the area and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is the latest in a series of fires that have ravaged the Downtown Eastside in recent months. Earlier this year, the Winters Hotel burned leaving two people dead and dozens unhoused. Both a Value Village on East Hastings and East Vancouver’s Street Church burned down shortly after. More recently, an SRO building at Princess and Powell Street burned down.

There is no indication that any of the fires are connected.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspects in blaze that burned down Downtown Eastside church

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Missing Surrey woman found safe
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire burning west of Hope now estimated at 30 hectares

Just Posted

Ron (left) and T.J. Brar purchased the BC Hockey League’s Surrey Eagles from former owner Chuck Westgard last May. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Farming brothers look to grow Surrey Eagles into pillar of community

Access Pro Bono Society of BC at Civic Plaza on Sept. 9. (Submitted photo by Access Pro Bono Society)
Free legal advice being offered at Surrey Civic Plaza today (Sept. 9)

The band Brass Camel plays prog-rock fit for a Queen fan. (Submitted photo: Mary Matheson)
Brass Camel’s new album is a prog-rock party 5 years in the making, and it’s time to celebrate

Photo provided by Surrey RCMP of the missing man, Rohit Verma.
Surrey RCMP asking for help in locating missing man

Pop-up banner image