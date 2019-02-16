Surrey fire service was called to a trailer fire at Plaza RV Park in the 8200-block of King George Boulevard late Friday night (Feb. 15). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

55-year-old man taken to hospital after fire at Surrey RV park

Firefighters find man suffering from smoke inhalation, burns to face and hands: battalion chief

Surrey battalion chief Spiro Pegios says a man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns to his face and hands following a fire at an RV park in Newton Friday night (Feb. 15).

Pegios said the department arrived on scene at Plaza RV Park, in the 8200-block of King George Boulevard, to find a “portion” of a mobile home on fire.

He said crews put the fire out “pretty quick” and then did a search of the home and found a 55-year-old man inside. Firefighters pulled the man out, Pegios said, and he was then transferred to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service.

A Black Press freelancer on scene said the fire “appears to have severely damaged one of the travel trailers on the property.”

Pegios said Saturday morning (Feb. 16) that the fire is still under investigation.


55-year-old man taken to hospital after fire at Surrey RV park

