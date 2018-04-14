Poster for cancelled Mud Bay band concert at Flamingo Hotel in Surrey on Saturday night. (photo: Facebook.com)

Fire at Flamingo hotel forces tenants out, closes Byrd bar

Venue was reno’d and reopened in January as a place for live music

A fire in one of the rooms at Whalley’s Flamingo Hotel caused enough damage Saturday to close the hotel’s Byrd bar. Some tenants were forced out of their rooms for an unknown amount of time, according to hotel management.

A concert tonight at the Byrd by the band Mud Bay was cancelled.

“There was a fire at the Flamingo earlier today,” operators of the Flamingo said in a Facebook post. “Nobody was hurt but there is a lot of water in the Byrd venue and tonight’s concert with Mud Bay has been postponed.

“It will be up and running again! All presale tickets for April 14 will be refunded and we will announce a new date as soon as we can.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey’s Flamingo rocks again, first in renovated/repurposed strip club, from January.

After being closed for several months, the Byrd was recently renovated and reopened as a venue for live music. The Byrd was a strip club before its transformation by new management of the venue.

The hotel is also home to Blackbird Hall (formerly Pancho’s rock bar) and a lounge, both of which remain open.

