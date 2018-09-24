Kerry-Lynne Findlay concedes the federal by-election for South Surrey-White Rock in December 2017. (File photo)

Findlay to be next CPC candidate for South Surrey-White Rock

Former cabinet minister lost 2017 election to Liberal Gordie Hogg

Kerry-Lynne Findlay announced on Twitter Saturday that she is the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the South Surrey-White Rock riding in next year’s federal election.

Findlay was selected over former Prince George mayor Shari Green, local singer Mark Donnelly, and lawyer Paul Smith.

“To my supporters, my volunteers my friends & family, thank you. I am proud to be South Surrey-White Rock’s 2019 @CPC_HQ Candidate,” Findlay tweeted.

Findlay, a former Conservative cabinet minister under Stephen Harper, lost the 2017 federal byelection to former MLA and former City of White Rock mayor Gordie Hogg, who represents the Liberal party.

Findlay finished second with 12,752 votes to Hogg’s 14,369.

It was the first time a Liberal represented the area federally since 1949, when the Semiahmooo Penisnula was part of the New Westminster riding. Since 1974, local voters have been represented by conservative politicians, including members of the Reform and Canadian Alliance parties.

Last fall’s byelection was called after Conservative MP Dianne Watts stepped down in a bid for the leadership of the BC Liberal party, which was ultimately won by Andrew Wilkinson.

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation
Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

