Findlay seeks Conservative nomination for 2019

Kerry-Lynne Findlay concedes the federal by-election for South Surrey-White Rock in December. File photo

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, the former Conservative cabinet minister who ran for the South Surrey-White Rock seat in December’s federal byelection, is the second individual to announce she is seeking the riding nomination for the 2019 election.

In a news release Monday announcing her candidacy for the nomination, Findlay said she is “excited to build on the Conservative support and enthusiasm in South Surrey-White Rock.

“Thousands voted for me a few months ago, and thousands more will vote in 2019.”

Findlay finished second with 12,752 votes (42.1 per cent) to Liberal Gordie Hogg, who became the MP with 14,369 votes (47.5 per cent) in the Dec. 11 ballot.

Findlay will be competing for the Conservative nomination with former Prince George mayor Shari Green, now a Semiahmoo Peninsula resident, who announced her bid via Facebook on April 23.

In her release, Findlay highlighted ethics, trust and public confidence as key issues in her decision to seek the nomination.

“The Trudeau government is governing with an utter lack of integrity, which jeopardizes our domestic stability, and our standing on the world stage,” she said.

Formerly the MP for the now-defunct riding of Delta-Richmond East, Findlay, a White Rock resident, served as National Revenue minister and associate minister of National Defence.

Last year’s byelection was necessitated by the departure of MP, and former Surrey mayor, Dianne Watts, who resigned in September for a bid to become leader of the BC Liberals, which subsequently failed.

