Did you know Whalley has a beach? You’ll find Brownsville Bar Park, with its 300 metres of waterfront on the Fraser River, at 11931 Old Yale Road. (City of Surrey photo)

Find shade and fresh air on a hot Surrey day

Find info on heat-related illness by calling HealthLinkBC at 811 or visiting HealthLinkBC.ca online

There’s nothing like a quiet stroll in a shady park to beat the heat here in Surrey.

The City of Surrey recommends the following “heavily shaded” parks in a neighbourhood near you.

In Whalley there’s the Green Timbers Urban Forest in the 14600-block of 100th Avenue, Kennedy Park at 12171 90th Avenue and the Brownsville Bar park and beach, at 11931 Old Yale Road.

There’s always Bear Creek Park at 13750 88th Avenue in Newton, and Bose Forest Park at 6203 164th Street in Cloverdale. In the Guildford area you will find Tynehead Regional Park in the 17200-block of 96th Avenue, the Godwin Farm Biodiversity Preserve at 9016 164th Street and Port Kells Park at 19340 88th Avenue.

And in South Surrey there’s Redwood Park at 17900 20th Avenue, Crescent Park at 2610 128th Street and Sunnyside Urban Forest at 2598 144th Street.

The hottest parts of the day are typically between noon and 4 p.m. While everyone is susceptible to heat-related sickness, the city’s website at Surrey.ca notes, those most vulnerable are young children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic illness, people living in homes without air conditioning, homeless people and people who work or exercise outdoors. You can find more information on heat-related illness by calling HealthLinkBC at 811 or visiting HealthLinkBC.ca online.


