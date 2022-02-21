Wildland firefighter Sasha Terhoch sprays water on hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Finance minister hints at changes to BC Wildfire Service after climate disaster filled year

Selina Robinson made comments one day before B.C. Budget unveiling

The province is planning to change the way it funds the BC Wildfire Service, Finance Minister Selina Robinson hinted during a pre-budget press conference on Family Day (Feb. 21).

Robinson told media that year-round funding would change the wildfire service into an agency that would work on mitigating the effects of fires year round, with prevention and preparedness included, instead of a more reactive approach.

The province has been hit hard by climate disasters in the past year, including devastating wildfires, the heat dome and flooding.

“We have all been witnessing the impact of climate change; we know that it’s here,” Robinson said.”We know that we need to be making more investments so that we are better prepared, and making sure that everyone who calls B.C. home is safe.”

B.C. Wildfires 2021BC politicsbc wildfires

