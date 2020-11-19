Finalists revealed for Surrey Arts and Business Awards

Awards to be presented during a live digital event on Thursday, Dec. 3

Fifteen finalists will soon find out if they will be taking home the big prize as the Surrey Board of Trade presents its fourth Surrey Arts & Business Awards during a live digital event on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The ceremony, featuring Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran as keynote speaker, will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and celebrate the winners in five categories: Arts and Innovation, Cultural Ambassador, Philanthropy Award, Legacy Award and Music Award.

“The arts and culture industry enhances the livability of Surrey – and we still need to celebrate those in Surrey that make such a meaningful impact to this industry sector,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.

She noted most cultural institutions were indefinitely closed, and in-person exhibitions, events, and performances were cancelled or postponed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In response, there were intensive efforts to provide alternative or additional innovative services through digital platforms, and to maintain essential activities with minimal resources,” Huberman noted.

“But financial stimulus from governments for artists varied greatly across Canada. The public demand for in-person cultural activities is expected to return, but at an unknown time and with the assumption that different kinds of experiences may occur,” she added.

“We need the arts now more than ever: For our city’s economic development, for our mental health, for our creativity.”

Finalists in the five award categories are, for the Arts and Innovation Award, Gigi Saul Guerrero/ Lucha Gore Productions, Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society, and the Youth Arts Council of Surrey. In the running for the Cultural Ambassador Award is Amarjeet Singh Vabhana/Naad Arts Center, Asad Khan/Khanvict, Latin singer Marlin Ramazzini and bass player Fito Garcia.

Finalists for the Legacy Award, recognizing a “rich and enlightening career in the arts,” are the late visual artist Don Li-Leger, Surrey Children’s Choir founder Stephen Horning, and Surrey Now-Leader journalist Tom Zillich, who has been covering arts and entertainment in Metro Vancouver for more than 30 years.

Three finalists are up for the Philanthropy Award: The Edith Lando Charitable Foundation, Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, and Tom Douglas and Jan Lyle of Tom Douglas Art.

The Music Award recognizes and individual or company that supports musicians or has excelled in the music industry. The finalists here are Alexis Leibenzeder/Alexis Lynn Music, Natalia Pardalis/Pardalis Studio for Music and Performing Arts, and Surrey-based record label Snakes x Ladders.

Event sponsors include Kwantlen Polytechnic University, the Tien Sher Group of Companies, CTV and the Surrey Now-Leader.

To register for the event, visit https://business.businessinsurrey.com/events/details/december-3-2020-digital-surrey-arts-business-awards-10517

