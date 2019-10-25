Finalists announced for Delta Chamber’s Hats Off to Excellence Awards

The awards will be presented at a gala on Friday, Nov. 22 at Tsawwassen Springs

The Delta Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 68th Annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

Since 1951, the chamber has been celebrating the outstanding work of Delta businesses and community members at its Hats Off to Excellence Awards gala. This year’s recipients, including the esteemed Citizen of the Year, will be honoured at the Tasawwassen Springs ballroom (5133 Springs Blvd.) on Friday, Nov. 22.

This year’s finalists are…

• Business of the Year:

BC Fresh

The Waterford and The Wexford

Zodiac Hurricane Technologies

• Rising Star:

Army Roofing Inc.

Bucha Brew Kombucha

Wesgrove Homes Inc.

• Small Business of the Year:

Birdman The Welder Inc.

Southridge Hardware Ltd.

Vandula Farms

• Medium Business of the Year:

505-Junk

Ashtech Granite Ltd.

Studio Cloud 30 Entertainment Inc.

• Large Business of the Year:

Transource Freightways Ltd.

Vinyltek Windows & Doors

Westcoast Vegetables Ltd.

• Excellence in Industry or Manufacturing:

Marcon Metalfab

Richmond Scale Ltd.

White Rock Iron Products Ltd.

• Environmental Leadership:

Consolidated Group

Micron Waste Technologies

Vancity Credit Union

• Employee of the Year:

Kellie Davis, Vancity Credit Union

Alex Elsey, 505-Junk

Jev Suleyman, Harbour Barbers

• Volunteer of the Year:

John Burr

Jill McKnight

Shirley-Ann Reid



