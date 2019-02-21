Former Canadian prime minister Kim Campbell spoke at last year’s Surrey Women in Business Awards luncheon. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade)

Finalists announced for 2019 Surrey Women in Business Awards

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 13 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

The Surrey Board of Trade has announced its finalists for the 2019 Surrey Women in Business Awards.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 13 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The awards event program with run from noon to 2 p.m., with registration at 11 a.m.

The finalists in the five awards categories are…

Entrepreneur: Sonia Desai of Orange Oranges Technologies Ltd.; Kelita Haverland of Heart & Soul Music; Cathrine Ann Joncas of Service Evaluations Mystery Shopping Inc.

Professional: Sonia Andhi Bilkhu of Shakti Society; Rupinder Khunkhun of Grandview Law Group LLP; Karen Sawatsky of PwC.

Not-for-Profit Leader: Ninu Kang of MOSAIC; Heather Lynch of Options Community Services Society; Hanne Madsen of Bid Sisters of BC Lower Mainland.

Corporate Leadership: Laurie Cavan of City of Surrey; Alison Fuller of Venturis Capital Corporation; Linda McCrossin of Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

Social Trailblazer: Sonia Andhi Bilkhu of Shakti Society; Jennifer Benjamin of Benjamin Residential and Vocational Options Inc. (BRAVO Inc.); Shilpa Narayan of How a Struggle Became a Journey.

