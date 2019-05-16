Final bout of Gypsy moth spraying in Surrey set for May 24

Again, they’re targeting 62 hectares area near Highway 1 and Port Mann Bridge from sunrise to 7:30 a.m.

The final aerial spraying for gypsy moths this year in North Surrey is set for Friday, May 24.

On Wednesday (May 1), the government did the first of three planned sprays for gypsy moths in a 62-hectare area in North Surrey near Highway 1 and the Port Mann Bridge, between 5:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. The second was on Monday, May 13, between sunrise and 7:30 a.m.

A low-flying airplane will be spraying Foray 48B, which contains bacillus thuringienis var kurstaki, or Btk. Same time, same place.

The province will issue bulletins 24 hours before each spraying session, by phone at 1-866-917-5999 and at gov.bc.ca/gypsymoth.

According to the Ministry of Forests, poor weather or window may postpone the spraying with little advance notice.

