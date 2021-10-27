FHA chief medical health officer suspects booster shots against COVID-19 ‘probably’ new reality

‘The normal that we evolve into is not going to look like the normal that we had before this virus arrived,’ Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin says

The Fraser Health Authority board of directors fielded questions from the public on a variety of topics ranging from hospital food to COVID-19, delivering babies to opioid overdoses, staff shortages and more during a virtual board meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, chief medical health officer, responded to the majority of questions.

“Does high vaccination allow us to get out of this pandemic? Vaccination is our best tool for if not getting out of the pandemic or not ending the pandemic at least getting us close to that as we can,” Brodkin said. “Vaccination was our ticket out of small pox, it was our ticket out of polio, it was our ticket out of measles and it is our ticket out of this.”

As far as getting back to “normal,” she said, “the normal that we evolve into is not going to look like the normal that we had before this virus arrived. Our lives have changed forever, and although we can move to a new normal and a good normal, it will not look the way normal did in January of 2020. This virus will become endemic, meaning that the pandemic will ease, but this virus is going to become part of those viruses that we have that circulate all the time and we will have to continue to do things to protect ourselves against it.”

Brodkin said she suspects regular booster shots “will probably become a reality for us, just as booster shots for flu are something we do every fall.”

Jim Sinclair, chairman of the board, noted that 1.8 million people live within the FHA’s jurisdiction and experienced the largest number of COVID-19 cases – roughly 100,000 cases – and the highest number of deaths.

“Our condolences go out to those people who lost loved ones,” he said. “We probably all know somebody who we have lost during this pandemic.”

Roughly 7,000 “additional” staff members were hired to help fight the virus. “None of it would have worked if the people in Fraser Region had not stepped up and had offered to be vaccinated,” Sinclair said. “Vaccines were no good unless they were in people’s arms, and we have one of the highest rates of vaccinations in the province.”

Sinclair said a “staggering” 2.9 million vaccinations have been given, and roughly 84 per cent of the population has had two doses.

“We still have challenges, the Delta variant is a very aggressive variant,” he noted.



