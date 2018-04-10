The RCMP and coroner are investigating after fetal human remains were located in the 3900 block of 31A Street, near the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Google Maps street view Image)

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

The remains of a baby were discovered less than a block away from Vernon Jubilee Hospital Saturday.

RCMP were called to an apartment building located in the 3900 block of 31A Street after fetal human remains were located.

“The Vernon RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There will be no further information for release.”

There is no word on the mother. A cause of death has not been determined, and may not ever be.

“We’re very early in our investigation,” said Andy Watson with the BC Coroners Service.

@vernonnews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt
Next story
Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

‘I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of this Council term,’ she says in email

‘Divisive’ proposal to limit density, building size in Cloverdale neighbourhood rejected

Cloverdale Slope proposal so controversial that city had to pass downzoning guidelines

Fleet-footed Surrey senior makes dream come true on the track

Sprinter Larry Johnston, retired from a local bus company, now runs for gold medals at Senior Games

Large ‘iconic gateway’ housing project proposed in City Centre

If approved, the City Centre project could set ‘undesirable precedent,’ according to Surrey staff

North Delta collecting sticks in support of Humboldt Broncos

Three women are working to help people without hockey sticks show support for the junior hockey team

Surrey crews snuff blaze after kitchen fire in Newton

No one hurt after stove fire Tuesday morning in the 6900-block of 130th Street

Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt

Penticton’s Shane Koyczan released a poem titled Hockey Family

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

Feds keep quiet on Trans Mountain pipeline plan

Cabinet held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening in Ottawa to deal with Kinder Morgan’s decision to slow work

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Most Read