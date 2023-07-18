Ferry sailings cancelled for 2nd day between Greater Victoria, Lower Mainland

A propulsion problem on the Coastal Celebration continues to plague BC Ferries.

The ferry service issued a notice Tuesday (July 18) shortly after 2 a.m. cancelling the 6 a.m. from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and the 8 a.m. return trip.

The 10 a.m. out of Swartz Bay and noon from Tsawwassen are also at risk due to a mechanical issue with the ship’s propulsion system.

It’s the second day of cancellations for the vessel that routinely services the route between Tsawwassen and North Saanich ferry terminals.

The Coastal Celebration’s return to service from its annual refit was delayed earlier this summer after unexpected complications with its propulsion systems were discovered. It remained out of service during the busy July long weekend taking down 48 sailings on the high-traffic weekend.

