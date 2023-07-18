A propulsion problem on the Coastal Celebration continues to plague BC Ferries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ferry sailings cancelled for 2nd day between Greater Victoria, Lower Mainland

Propulsion problem plagues Coastal Celebration vessel

A propulsion problem on the Coastal Celebration continues to plague BC Ferries.

The ferry service issued a notice Tuesday (July 18) shortly after 2 a.m. cancelling the 6 a.m. from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and the 8 a.m. return trip.

READ ALSO Minister demands better after ‘unacceptable ’ BC Ferries long weekend

The 10 a.m. out of Swartz Bay and noon from Tsawwassen are also at risk due to a mechanical issue with the ship’s propulsion system.

It’s the second day of cancellations for the vessel that routinely services the route between Tsawwassen and North Saanich ferry terminals.

The Coastal Celebration’s return to service from its annual refit was delayed earlier this summer after unexpected complications with its propulsion systems were discovered. It remained out of service during the busy July long weekend taking down 48 sailings on the high-traffic weekend.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries cancelling 48 sailings ahead of Canada Day long weekend

bc ferryBCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
This $775M wastewater plant in B.C. is still seeing odour complaints

Just Posted

The chief of a municipal police force in Metro Vancouver has issued an open letter criticizing B.C.’s drug decriminalization policy as ineffective in the face of the ongoing overdose crisis. Leah Hill, a behavioral health fellow with the Baltimore City Health Department, displays a sample of Narcan nasal spray in Baltimore on Jan. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Semansky
Delta police chief casts doubt on B.C. drug decriminalization effectiveness

Salish Secondary student Nikayla Moodley receives a scholarship certificate from Joon Sohn, a Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation board member and a former Salish Secondary student. (Photo submitted: Rick Hugh)
Cloverdale Rodeo foundation hands out $10K in scholarship money

The Cloverdale Spurs U8 Tadpole team celebrate after winning the Rumble in the Ridge summer baseball tournament, held in Ridge Meadows July 14-16. It was the squads second gold in as many tournaments. The coaches in the back row are (left to right): Steven Washi, Mike Wells, Matt Pelzer (head coach), Ryan Payment, and Shawn Stroh. (Photo submitted: Crystal Camire)
Cloverdale’s U8 Spurs capture second gold medal in 2023

Liam O’Donnell shakes hands with an SFU coach after signing a letter of intent to compete for the school in the NCAA this fall. (Photo submitted: Liam O’Donnell)
Cloverdale track standout takes big stride by joining SFU track team