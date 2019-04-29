The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry scheduled for 7:00 a.m. is sitting at 80 per cent full and the ferry scheduled for 8:00 a.m. is cancelled on Mon. April 29 as of 7:00 a.m.

Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route

A busy day for ferry passengers

Ferry passengers can expect a busy day today as the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry scheduled for 7 a.m. is sitting at 80 per cent full and the ferry scheduled for 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. are cancelled, the one at 9 a.m. is 71 per cent full as of 7 a.m.

RELATED: BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s ferry scheduled for 7:00 a.m. is 100 per cent full and the one scheduled for 8:00 a.m. is sitting at 70 per cent full.

Due to the cancellation BC Ferries have added two additional sailings for Monday starting with a 2 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen and a 4 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay.

RELATED: UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

It’s calmer at Duke Point with the route to Tsawwassen’s 7:45 ferry sitting at 38 per cent full and the 10:15 one sitting at 45 per cent full.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s 8:25 ferry is 27 per cent full and the 10:40 one is 45 per cent full.


