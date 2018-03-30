Ferry and border delays during Easter long weekend

BC Ferries has added additional sailings to major routes

Long weekend traffic in the province continues to see some delays on major routes, including BC Ferries sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, and border crossings to Washington State.

BC Ferries added 74 extra sailings this weekend on their two busiest routes, between Metro Vancouver and Victoria or Nanaimo.

The Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route has 62 extra sailings, while Horseshoe bay and Departure Bay have another 12. Six more additional sailings were added between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

The most popular travel times are expected to be mid-day Thursday to late morning Friday, March 30, with the majority of traffic expected to return the afternoon of Monday, April 2.

As of this writing, there is a two sailing wait from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, and a one sailing wait from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

Passengers are encouraged to make a reservation in order to ensure they can travel on their desired sailing.

The borders have eased up with minor delays to southbound traffic at Abbotsford-Hungtingdon, Aldergrove, Pacific Highway, and Peach Arch.

Previous story
Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds
Next story
Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

Just Posted

Antique and Collectible Show brought in hundreds of visitors at the Cloverdale Agriplex this weekend

Around 150 booths displaying all sorts of antiques and collectibles were on display during the show

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to incident that occured Friday afternoon

Finding Success: Culture in the era of reconciliation

Sharing First Nations culture is key, and Delta is looking at how it can support those teachings

White Rock BIA puts out call for vendors

Concerts at the Pier to be held at East Beach

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Most Read