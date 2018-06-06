Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, spins during a turn at the Senna corner during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Ferrari’s racing division was ridiculed online Tuesday after it tweeted about this weekend’s Formula One race in Montreal using an image of downtown Toronto.

A 38-second clip viewed more than 47,000 times and tweeted by Scuderia Ferrari included the words “Montreal, Canada” over video of the CN Tower, Lake Ontario and the densely populated core of Canada’s largest city.

RELATED: F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Ferrari corrected the mistake on Wednesday and apologized.

But while the erroneous image was still online, people responded with images of Mercedes-Benz cars under the Ferrari logo and with other internet memes making fun of the company.

The race takes place Sunday in Montreal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery
Next story
RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

Just Posted

GANGS IN SURREY: The search for solutions

FOURTH IN A SERIES: As the violence continues, politicians debate how to make Surrey streets safer

Surrey conference aims to build links between Canada and India

CINI 2018 is being held this Friday to Sunday at the Central City Tower, at SFU’s Surrey campus

LRT protest planned in Surrey today

SkyTrain for Surrey group organizes protest as City of Surrey and TransLink hold public open houses

Masked thieves steal Bitcoin ATM in Surrey

Three men stormed into Whalley coffee shop, yanked the machine off a wall and loaded it into an SUV

Finalists announced for 2018 Surrey Mayor’s Arts Awards, a breakfast event June 15

Second annual showcase to be held at new Civic Hotel

Surrey bylaw officer assaulted over peacock complaint, city says

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

School District 43 said that schools nearby are open but heavy police presence near Victoria Drive

5 to start your day

Two teens identified as victims in Surrey, opioid crisis impacting B.C. pregnancy wards and more

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

Most Read