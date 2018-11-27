A scene from the documentary movie “Painkiller: Inside the Opioid Crisis.”

DRUG USE

Fentanyl-focused ‘Painkiller’ doc movie screened Thursday in Surrey

Q&A to follow film at Surrey City Hall theatre

A townhall-type Q&A about the dangers of fentanyl will follow a special screening of the film Painkiller: Inside the Opioid Crisis in Surrey on Thursday evening (Nov. 29).

The 43-minute documentary, directed by Matthew Embry, aims to tell the human story behind the opioid epidemic in Canada.

As part of a nationwide tour, the movie will be shown Thursday at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre starting at 6 p.m., at 13450 104th Ave. The screening is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance (CLICK HERE to do so).

• RELATED STORY: B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training.

The Telus Health Originals documentary “seeks to raise awareness and end the stigma of addiction by educating and informing viewers on what fentanyl is and how it is affecting our country,” says a post at painkillerdoc.com.

The movie can be viewed on the website, and also on Youtube (click on the link below).

For each view of the movie, in a “You watch, we give” initiative, Telus says it will donate “$5 (up to $50K) to organizations providing critical care to those in need through Mobile Health Clinics, powered by TELUS Health.”

Those featured in the film include Petra Schulz, who lost her son to an opioid overdose and is a founding member of an advocacy group called Moms Stop the Harm.

• RELATED: Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Children’s book an important legacy for family who called small B.C. town home during tragic time
Next story
B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

Just Posted

Surrey man arrested after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her apartment by a relative

‘Canada’s first organic pharmaceutical company’ based in Surrey

One of the founders grew up in Surrey

Fentanyl-focused ‘Painkiller’ doc movie screened Thursday in Surrey

Q&A to follow film at Surrey City Hall theatre

Armed with 17,000 tonnes of salt, Surrey launches snow plow tracker

City has launched an online tool so residents can keep tabs on where snow trucks are and see which roads have been plowed

Schaefer ‘relieved of duties’ as Surrey Eagles head coach

Assistant coach Linden Saip to take over BCHL team’s top job on interim basis

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

Children’s book an important legacy for family who called small B.C. town home during tragic time

i am I ’ was written by Shawn Eastland before his death in 2010.

‘Real-time’ signs, better speakers coming for SkyTrain

Hundreds of new signs, cameras and speakers will be installed

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

Most Read