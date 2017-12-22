Work to encircle the former Hillcrest Mall structure and parking lot with fencing, at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue, got underway last week. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Fencing goes up around White Rock’s Hillcrest Mall

Work is part of preparations for site redevelopment

Work to fence the lot formerly home to White Rock’s Hillcrest Mall got underway last week.

The site, located at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue, is to be redeveloped for the second phase of Bosa’s Miramar Village.

Last May, mall merchants – a number of them long-term occupants – were given six months’ notice to vacate.

Bosa’s move to proceed with the second phase of the project came 10 years after it was first approved, following the completion of the first two towers – 17 and 21 storeys – in 2010.

The final two towers on the site are to be 14 and 17 storeys high.

 

Max Macievich of Modu-Loc unloads fencing as part of work underway Wednesday to encircle the former Hillcrest Mall structure and parking lot, at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue. The lot is to be redeveloped for the second phase of Bosa’s Miramar Village. (Tracy Holmes photo)

