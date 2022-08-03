Ford and Nevin roads in Rosedale in east Chilliwack near where a woman on a skateboard was struck at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. She later died in hospital. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Ford and Nevin roads in Rosedale in east Chilliwack near where a woman on a skateboard was struck at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. She later died in hospital. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Female skateboarder, 19, dead following collision with pickup truck in east Chilliwack

Incident happened at Nevin and Ford roads in Rosedale on B.C. Day

A young woman is dead following a collision in Rosedale on the B.C. Day long weekend.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Nevin and Ford roads where there was a collision involving a pickup truck and a 19-year-old woman on a skateboard.

The woman was seriously injured and was transported to hospital where she died a few hours later.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are determining whether or not alcohol was a contributing factor.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and community members who knew the young woman lost in this tragic event,” Sgt. Mike Sargent stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress.

BC Emergency Health Services, Chilliwack Fire Department and Chilliwack RCMP all responded to the collision.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collision

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ucluelet unveils new bilingual Nuu-chah-nulth / English street signs
Next story
Snowbirds still set to appear in Abbotsford despite crash earlier this week

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP on patrol. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey crime up 3% in first half 2022 compared to same period last year

Parm Dhaliwal skating with the West Kelowna Warriors. (BCHL/Twitter photo)
Surrey-raised hockey player Dhaliwal found dead in New York hotel room

Torch relay participants ahead of the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara. (Photo: facebook.com/2022CanadaGames)
60 Surrey-area athletes, coaches at 2022 Canada Summer Games, with more from White Rock, Delta

Police seized these two airsoft pistols on Monday (Aug. 1) in Abbotsford after reports came in about two men firing guns in the parking lot of Cabela’s. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Surrey man charged after reports of guns being fired outside Abbotsford store