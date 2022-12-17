Female pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Whalley on Friday evening

Police say the suspects vehicle is a Dodge Caravan, last seen travelling westbound on Old Yale Road

An adult female was hit by a car on Old Yale Road on Friday (Dec. 16). (File Photo: Anna Burns)

An adult female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening (Dec. 16) in Whalley. The vehicle was westbound on Old Yale Road when it hit the female pedestrian.

Surrey RCMP says the suspect vehicle did not stay at the scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Old Yale Road from the 133rd St intersection.

Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a mint green Dodge Caravan.

The female was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage in the area of Old Yale Road, from 132nd street to King George Boulevard, between 4:45 p.m.- 5:15 p.m., to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-190767.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp