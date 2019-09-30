Emergency crews were on the scene of a serious crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford early Saturday morning. The female driver was taken to hospital, but died of her injuries. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Girl, 17, dies after rollover crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Police say vehicle appears to have hydroplaned in collision early Saturday morning

Police have confirmed that a young woman involved in a one-car crash early Saturday morning on Highway 1 in Abbotsford has died of her injuries.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of RCMP Traffic Services said the crash occurred just after 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Whatcom Road.

Halskov said it appears that the driver, 17, lost control of her vehicle when it began to hydroplane on wet roads. The vehicle went off the highway and ended up on its roof.

“It appears she may not have been wearing a seatbelt,” Halskov said of the driver.

He said Fraser Valley Traffic Services, RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, and the BC Coroners Services are continuing to investigate.

Police have not released the driver’s name.

Halskov reminded drivers that, during fall and winter, they should drive according to road and weather conditions. This could mean driving below the posted speed limit when conditions are not ideal, he added.

