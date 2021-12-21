A woman leaves a grocery store using plastic bags in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam take-out containers in Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A woman leaves a grocery store using plastic bags in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam take-out containers in Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal government intends to ban plastic straws, bags in Canada by end of 2022

Plastic stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, bags and Styrofoam takeout to be eliminated entirely.

It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam takeout containers in Canada.

The federal government is publishing the draft regulations that will ban the manufacture, import and sale of six single-use plastic items that are difficult to recycle and have more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Plastic stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, bags and Styrofoam takeout containers will be eliminated entirely.

Some plastic straws will be allowed in order to accommodate people with disabilities and others who need them for medical reasons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more than 18 months ago that some harmful single-use plastics would be eliminated by this year but the pandemic delayed an assessment on which ones to target.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the process for the draft and final regulations should allow the ban to take effect by the end of next year.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. moves to ban some single-use plastic bags, products province-wide

Plastic Bag Ban

Previous story
All of B.C. likely to see a white Christmas this year, expert predicts
Next story
VIDEO: Shock and grief after husband is charged in death of missing Langley woman

Just Posted

Surrey Council Chambers at city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council shoots down motion to extend public consultation on 2022 budget

Sienna Simms (clockwise from top left), Regan Arlitt, Madison McPeake, and Sienna Grandia helped install this “free” pantry in Clayton. The girls, all 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders, installed two pantries in the area with the help of the United Way’s Sabrina Melhorn. (Photo submitted: Sherri McPeake)
Girls from the 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders install free food pantries in Clayton

Whalley Chiefs baseball players with Santa and donations they collected for delivery to Surrey Food Bank. (submitted photo)
Whalley baseball players deliver 30 boxes of food, diapers to Surrey Food Bank

A fire damaged a vacant building along 64 Avenue, just east of 132 Street Monday (Dec. 20). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fire damages vacant building in Surrey