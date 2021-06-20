FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Feds to issue update on border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents

Border with U.S. to remain closed to most until at least July 21

The federal government will update Canadians on changes to border measures on Monday (June 21).

This comes 15 months after the government closed the border to all non-essential travel in March of last year, except citizens and permanent residents. All non-essential travellers must undergo a 14-day quarantine, with three of those days in government-approved hotels, and multiple COVID-19 tests before entry and during their isolation period.

Last week, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair hinted that there would be changes to quarantine measures for “Canadians, permanent residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada.”

The border with the U.S. remains closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21.

